HOT NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade To Knicks Coming? Kevin Durant Watch + NBA Free Agency News

NBA Now is locked and loaded with another stacked show discussing the latest NBA news, NBA rumors and NBA trade rumors on Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz are open to taking Donovan Mitchell trade calls.

We’ll bring you the latest on that, with Brian Windhorst also reporting some believe a Knicks trade seems inevitable.