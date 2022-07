Live From America 7.13.22 @5pm BIG MONEY & LAW ENFORCEMENT USED TO STOP MAGA CANDIDATES!

Farmers oversees are seeing a battle brewing over their lands - Let's show Rumble how it's done - Inflation is causing the average family almost $10K more per year - Now is your chance to be heard on TITLE 9!

- Kandiss Taylor joins LFA to talk about being "SWATTED" - The UNI-PARTY is joining forces to take down Kari Lake - Federal Judge rules against Biden over social media collusion - Gavin Newsom seen at the White House - Kamala Harris gives another try at her terrible word salad speeches