LIVE Wed at 6:30pm EST - PART 2 - What is sin? How do we warn people? What do we say?

PART 2 - How lying is just as much an abomination as other "abominable" sins.

How we should love people enough to warn them.

And, how do you approach strangers?

If we have time, we'll talk about what a marriage and home should be like, according to God.