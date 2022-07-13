Harley Quinn Season 3

Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer HD - The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series.

Wrapping up their "Eat.

Bang!

Kill.

Tour," Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy.

Along with their ragtag crew -- King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) -- "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Starring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, James Gunn release date July 28, 2022 (on HBO MAX)