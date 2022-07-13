The Girl in the Mirror Season 1

The Girl in the Mirror Season 1 Trailer HD - After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident... or of her past.

Her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify.

With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity.

Alma premieres August 19th.

Only on Netflix.