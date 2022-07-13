Orphan First Kill Movie

Orphan First Kill Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan.

After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost.

Directed by William Brent Bell starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Kennedy Irwin, Matthew Finlan, Morgan Giraudet, Jade Michael, Samantha Walkes release date August 19, 2022 (in select theaters and on Paramount Plus)