Purple Hearts Movie

Purple Hearts Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits.

But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum starring Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine, Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby release date July 29, 2022 (on Netflix)