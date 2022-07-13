LIVE: Exploding Numbers of Jabbed Baby Deaths Exposed

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings together the evidence that, not only are babies and toddlers dying from the C19 bioweapon shots but they have been dying for over a year…and these deaths have been hidden and scrubbed from reporting systems and Dr. Jane nails the data to show that it is now undeniable that the jabbed, not the unjabbed….are dying and in record numbers.

The show concludes with a look at The mysterious Spartacus Letter – we were warned!

This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.