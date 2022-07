Nicki Minaj's New Freaky Song, Zendaya Reacts to Emmy Noms, How Taylor Inspired 'Thor Love And Thunder' & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj teases her newest song which sounds like a bop and heavily samples Rick James' 'Super Freak', Zendaya reacts to getting nominated for multiple Emmys for 'Euphoria, Selena Gomez babysits Jessica Simpson's daughter and Taylor Swift leaves her mark on 'Thor Love and Thunder'.