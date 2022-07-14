Climate change isn't a distant threat -- it's our reality | Selina Neirok Leem

Every year, ocean levels rise and high tides flood the low-lying Marshall Islands in the Pacific, destroying homes, salinating water supplies and disrupting livelihoods.

In a stirring poem and talk, youth climate warrior Selina Neirok Leem explains why adaptation using Indigenous solutions is the only choice for people on the front lines of climate change.

"These islands are our ancestors, our predecessors, our homes," Leem says.

"We are at the risk of losing all of that for something we contributed very little to."