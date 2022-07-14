Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Design film

Hyundai Motor Company revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand.

IONIQ 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today’s EV customers’ values.

Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterized by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency.

IONIQ 6’s electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai’s customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.