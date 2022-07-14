January 6th United States House Select Committee // Capitol Insurrection Hearings

The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack began holding live televised public hearings.

During the first hearing, the chair and vice-chair, Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican Liz Cheney, both allege that former President Donald Trump attempted to retain power even after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Thompson referred to it as a "coup" and Cheney claimed the hearings would present evidence showing that Trump used a seven-part plan, culminating in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.