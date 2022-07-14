Covid-19 Update: 20,139 fresh covid infections reported in India | OneIndia News *CovidUpdate
According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 20,139 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this the number of active cases has jumped to 1,36,076.

