Monkeypox: Suspected case of the viral zoonotic disease found in Kerala | Oneindia news *News

Suspected case of the viral Zoonotic disease, Monkeypox, has been found in Kerala.

A man who recently returned from abroad showed symptoms of Monkeypox and has been admitted to the hospital, as reported by the Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

His samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

