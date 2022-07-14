Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt does belly flop on ITV's 'Splash' in 2014
The would-be Prime Minister took part in the reality show eight years ago while MP for Portsmouth, and attempted a daring back somersault from 7.5m - but it didn't quite go to plan.

Credit: 'Splash' / ITV