Sturgeon: Scottish issues will be 'hindered' by new PM

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish issues "will be hindered, not helped" by whoever becomes prime minister next as a shift further to the right "seems virtually certain" during her launch of the second paper in a series about Scottish independence.

Report by Lewisl.

