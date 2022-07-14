Fire and smoke after Russian strikes on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine

Missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 20 people and wounding 90 others in what Ukraine's president said was "an open act of terrorism" by Russia on the country's civilian population in areas with no military value.
Missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 20 people and wounding 90 others in what Ukraine's president said was "an open act of terrorism" by Russia on the country's civilian population in areas with no military value.
Missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 20 people and wounding 90 others in what Ukraine's president said was "an..
(RFE/RL) -- Ukrainian rescuer workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block,..