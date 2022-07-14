Unseen self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh discovered behind another painting

Conservators have found a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh behind his masterpeice 'Head of a Peasant Woman', but how was it discovered?
Conservators have found a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh behind his masterpeice 'Head of a Peasant Woman', but how was it discovered?
National Galleries of Scotland discovered a hidden Vincent Van Gogh portrait after preparing for an upcoming exhibition.
It was discovered when an X-ray was taken of Van Gogh's Head of a Peasant Woman (1885) before the forthcoming exhibition A Taste..