Fauci Finally Grudgingly Admits What We All Knew About the Vaccine | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Dr. Fauci warning of the dangers of the new Ba.5 variant of COVID, admitting that the vaccines aren’t effective at stopping transmission of various COVID variants, saying why people should not think that the pandemic is over, and saying why you should continue to wear a mask indoors!

Meanwhile, the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky is still pushing for mask mandates for all public transportation despite courts halting the proposed mandates.