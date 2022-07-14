Live From America 7.14.22 @11am CUOMO COSPLAYS IN UKRAINE | TRUMP RETURNING TO DC!

Chris Cuomo was spotted cosplaying in Ukraine - What is an idiot?

- Controlling the RUMBLE leader board - Showing how to voice your opinion on TITLE 9 - The W.H cracks down and threatens pharmacies who don't comply with abortion pills - 7-11 Stores closing due to crime - AOC gets trolled and heckled into a meltdown - Captain Cornpop claims Trump turned his back on the middle east - 19 AGs file lawsuit with Supreme Court - Electric cars overloading power grid in middle of energy crisis - The MAGA KING returns to the SWAMP!