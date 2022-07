Are we heading for another heatwave like 1976?

Britain is bracing for its first-ever national heatwave emergency as forecasters say temperatures could come close to a scorching 40C.

But luckily temperatures are expected to go down again on Wednesday, meaning the heatwave won’t quite compare to that of 1976.

Report by Burnsla.

