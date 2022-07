The profound power of gratitude and "living eulogies" | Andrea Driessen

Why do we often wait so long to recognize each other's gifts?

Why are the truest compliments for the people we love often said only after they're no longer around to hear and savor them?

Andrea Driessen makes the case for writing eulogies for the living, sharing the power of "grace notes" to offer connection on a deeper level and dispel any regrets of waiting until a loved one's death to appreciate their presence in your life.