Hidden Van Gogh portrait discovered behind another painting

A never-before-seen Vincent van Gogh piece has been discovered - hiding behind another painting.

Experts at the National Galleries of Scotland stumbled across the self-portrait when they X-rayed 'Head of a Peasant Woman’.

Report by Burnsla.

