Several unvaccinated Royals can't play in series against Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of their players for their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of their players for their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to..