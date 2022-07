Fauci, CNN “Experts” Set the Stage For Fall Mandates | Bidenflation Hits 9.1% | Ep 426

The White House, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris are again trying to point blame at others as inflation hit a new 40 year high at 9.1% and with midterms rapidly approaching, Dr. Fauci, the Democrats and mainstream media are already ramping up the discussion about masks, mandates and lockdowns.

Plus, we will talk Ray Epps, AOC, Dr. Oz and more.