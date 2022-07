Lamar Jackson, Zach Wilson and Andre Iguodala on Today's SI Feed

Lamar Jackson was feuding with ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard on Twitter, Zach Wilson’s mom joked about how good looking her friends are, and Andre Iguodala doubled down on Rasheed Wallace being better than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.