Cowboys Report LIVE: DK Metcalf & Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors + Sean Payton To Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys news and rumors are hot today!

The Cowboys signed Malik Jefferson earlier today and there are some MAJOR Cowboys rumors on some classics: Sean Payton to Dallas as well as Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf trade rumors.

Cowboys Report Host Tom Downey breaks down those stories as well as takes a look at the Cowboys Training Camp roster battles on defense!