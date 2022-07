Shark Encounters Explained

Shark attacks increased across the world in 2021 compared with 2020, according to a report from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

Most of the unprovoked bites reported in 2021 occurred in the U.S. This summer, Sharks attacks on the East coast are back in the headlines, but why do the predators attack?

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Angelina Fay.