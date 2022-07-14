Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Expose Harvey Weinstein Abuse in ‘She Said’ Trailer | THR News
Based on the best-selling memoir, the film is directed by Maria Schrader, written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz and also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro.