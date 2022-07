Cancel Culture vs. Comedy: Brian Dunkleman (Season 1 American Idol Cohost) Speaks – Ask Dr. Drew

** CALL IN AT 3pm PT: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1BRKjnnmyqgKw ** From unknown comedian, to co-host of American Idol, to driving for Uber... Brian Dunkleman tells his astonishing story of the ruthless world of Hollywood, cancel culture, and personal triumph in "Dunkleman" on Amazon Prime.