Italian Prime Minister Offers to Resign, Italian President Rejects Resignation

Italian Prime Minister , Offers to Resign, Italian President , Rejects Resignation.

The developments left Italy's government in chaos on July 14.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi submitted his resignation after factions within the government did not unite.

.

The majority of national unity, which supported this government since its inception, no longer exists, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, via 'The New York Times'.

In the past few days, on my part I put the utmost effort to continue on the common path, even trying to meet the needs that had been advanced by the political parties, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, via 'The New York Times'.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, however, “did not accept the resignation.”.

The extraordinary developments left members of opposing parties vying for next steps.

There are five more days to work so that Parliament can confirm its confidence to the Draghi government... , Enrico Letta, Democratic Party Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

... and Italy can exit the dramatic tailspin it is entering right now, Enrico Letta, Democratic Party Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

The leader of the nationalist League Party called for new elections.

If a coalition party doesn’t back a government decree that’s it, enough is enough, Matteo Salvini, League Party Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

It seems clear that we should go to elections, Matteo Salvini, Nationalist League Party Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

Hard-right party leader Giorgia Meloni echoed the League Party leader's call for new elections.

With Draghi’s resignation, for Brothers of Italy, this legislature is over.

This Parliament no longer represents Italians, Giorgia Meloni, Hard-Right Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

We will fight to return to the Italian people what the citizens of all other democracies have: the freedom to choose who represents them.

, Giorgia Meloni, Hard-Right Leader, via 'The New York Times'