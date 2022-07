LIVE: Shots Fired With Deanna Lorraine

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired!

With DeAnna Lorraine with another exclusive deep-dive interview and hottest headlines of the week.

DeAnna goes over the hottest headlines of the week, including Jill Biden's latest "Breakfast Tacos" gaffe, crazy protests outside baby-jabbing clinics, Booster shot fails and more.