MINI TAKES THE STATES 2022 hits the road for another epic adventure

MINI TAKES THE STATES (MTTS) 2022, the legendary MINI owners rally hosted by MINI USA, kicked off this weekend from Farr’s Field in Waterbury, Vermont.

Over the next five days, over 2,000 MINI owners with over 600 MINI Cooper vehicles from across the model range will explore a total of nine states and eight cities, raising money for Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the euthanizing of dogs and cats in American animal shelters by 2025.

The kickoff also marks the debut of the MINI Motoring Club of America (MMCA), a new national MINI car club for MINI owners and enthusiasts open to MINI owners from across the country.

Making its return after four years, the biennial MTTS trek will cover more than 1,700 miles in total.

MINI owners will be traveling down an inland route from Vermont to South Carolina on state and county roads, stopping in eight cities along the way, with more than 80 pets and their owners coming along for the ride.