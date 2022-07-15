Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC Design in graphite grey

The AMG-specific black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and "AMG" lettering characterises the front view.

The standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps feature a specific AMG projection when opening the vehicle.

The distinctive design idiom continues in the front bumper, which is painted in the vehicle colour.

This is contrasted by the front apron in the typical AMG A-wing design, which is painted in high-gloss black and features chrome trim.

The same look characterises the front splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim and flics and fins on the optical air intakes.

In addition, there are air diffusers on the left and right in high-gloss black for the so-called AIR CURTAIN effect.

AMG side sill panels in high-gloss black, the rear apron in the vehicle colour with an aerodynamically optimised diffuser, and the larger rear spoiler round off the dynamic appearance.

The measures improve the driving dynamics and efficiency: rear lift is reduced without significantly changing drag.

All AMG light-alloy wheels are aerodynamically optimised.