Covid-19 Update: 20,038 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours| Oneindia News *News

India on Friday reported 20,038 fresh cases of Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, with this the number of active cases in the country has risen to 1,39,073.
