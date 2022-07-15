Spectacular time-lapse shows SpaceX rocket launch over Florida

A Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center launched a Dragon capsule carrying nearly three tons of cargo.
The capsule is bound for the International Space Station, and will return to Earth in a little over a month.
