Labour: People, incl Tories, look at leadership contest in horror

Lucy Powell says the Labour Party does not fear any of the Tory candidates in the leadership contest.

The shadow culture secretary also says that "people, including Tories, look on in horror" at the campaign as the Conservative Party is "million miles away" from their manifesto presented at the last general election.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn