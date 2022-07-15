Love Island's Adam and Paige couple up following Jacques' departure

'Love Island' stars Adam Collard and Paige Thorne coupled up during Thursday night's (14.07.22) episode, just days after she was left single following Jacques O'Neill's exit.
'Love Island' stars Adam Collard and Paige Thorne coupled up during Thursday night's (14.07.22) episode, just days after she was left single following Jacques O'Neill's exit.
The remark from the Welsh paramedic will come just hours after Jacques O'Neill quit the villa.
Jacques rowed with Adam Collard over his getting to know Paige.