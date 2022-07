Court rules ending life-support in Archie’s best interest

A judge has ruled that ending life-support for Archie Battersbee would be in his best interest.

Speaking outside the court after the ruling, the mother of the 12-year-old boy, Hollie Dance, says her son would want her to "keep fighting" and adds that once Archie "can't fight no more and it's God's way" then she will "give up".

Report by Czubalam.

