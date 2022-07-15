Jan. 6 Committee is Looking to Retrieve Deleted Secret Service Texts From the Day of the Capitol Riot

The Secret Service maintains the texts were deleted via protocol, but the timing is suspect.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The Secret Service maintains the texts were deleted via protocol, but the timing is suspect.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Text messages sent between U.S. Secret Service agents on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 2021 were deleted in what has been called a pre-planned..
Watch VideoFormer White House counsel Pat Cipollone "did not contradict" testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared Friday..