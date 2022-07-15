Footage Shows Police Failed to Engage Uvalde Shooter for Approx 80 Mins
Footage Shows Police Failed to Engage Uvalde Shooter for Approx 80 Mins

Shocking surveillance footage shows police standing in hallways—with one officer even taking a moment to put on hand sanitizer—as the Uvalde, TX, school shooting continued for more than an hour (warning: distressing themes) » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more U.S. news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#uvalde #schoolshooting #texasshooting #Politics #News #NowThis