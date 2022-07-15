Music-Loving Elk Disrupts Concert in Colorado

An outdoor concert in Estes Park, CO, got an unexpected listener when a large elk came over to enjoy the tunes.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe 'You bet I kept a watchful eye on her,' said musician Brad Fitch on Facebook.

'Elk are wild animals and can be very unpredictable, aggressive and downright dangerous.

I was ready to move defensively in an instant.'

For more animal videos, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Elk #Shorts #Colorado #Animals #Politics #News #NowThis Connect with NowThis » Like us on Facebook: http://go.nowth.is/News_Facebook » Tweet us on Twitter: http://go.nowth.is/News_Twitter » Follow us on Instagram: http://go.nowth.is/News_Instagram » Find us on Snapchat Discover: http://go.nowth.is/News_Snapchat NowThis is your premier news outlet providing you with all the videos you need to stay up to date on all the latest in trending news.

From entertainment to politics, to viral videos and breaking news stories, we’re delivering all you need to know straight to your social feeds.

We live where you live.

Http://www.youtube.com/nowthisnews @nowthisnews