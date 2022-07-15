Amazon Says Prime Day 2022 Was Its ‘Biggest’ Ever

Amazon Prime Day 2022 took place on July 12 and July 13 this year.

CNET reports that the company said it was the "biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history.".

Amazon did not release total sales figures but said Prime members "saved" over $1.7 billion on over 300 million items purchased worldwide.

However, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index,

U.S. e-commerce sales reached close to $12 billion on July 12 and July 13, which was when Prime Day took place.

Prime Day doesn't account for all of those sales though, as other retailers such as Target and Best Buy had sales this week too.

According to Amazon, some of its bestsellers in America this year included vacuums, beauty products, toothbrushes.

Diapers, lunchboxes and teeth-whitening strips.

Top-selling tech products included Beats headphones and earbuds, the Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon's Echo, Fire TV and Blink devices and more.

Around the world, Amazon says 100,000 items were purchased per minute.

