Cost-of-Living Crisis Expected To Affect Women the Most, Report Says

The report was released by the World Economic Forum on July 13.

AP reports that as the cost of living continues to rise, the Geneva-based think tank estimates it will take 132 years to reach gender parity around the world.

The organization defines gender parity around the following factors:.

Salaries and economic opportunity, political empowerment, health and education.

The report of 146 countries saw Iceland receive top marks.

Other Nordic countries and New Zealand followed close behind.

Some of the world's biggest economies were further down the list, with the U.S., China and Japan sitting at numbers 27, 102 and 166, respectively.

Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum, , says pandemic labor market losses and an insufficient "care infrastructure" for children and the elderly have disproportionately affected women.

In face of a weak recovery, government and business must make two sets of efforts: targeted policies to support women’s return to the workforce and women’s talent development in the industries of the future, Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum, via statement.

Otherwise, we risk eroding the gains of the last decades permanently and losing out on the future economic returns of diversity, Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum, via statement