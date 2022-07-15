Kanye West Is Sued by Production Company for $7 Million in Unpaid Concert Costs

Kanye West Is Sued by Production Company , for $7 Million in Unpaid Concert Costs.

'Complex' reports production company Phantom Labs is suing West for $7.1 million worth of unpaid concert costs plus unspecified damages.

According to 'TMZ,' Phantom Labs claims it collaborated with West on numerous projects between June 2021 and March 2022.

Such projects include a 'Donda 2' listening event, West's "Free Larry Hoover" show with Drake... Such projects include a 'Donda 2' listening event, West's "Free Larry Hoover" show with Drake... ... and four Sunday Service concerts.

Phantom Labs also claims to have done pre-production work for West's scheduled 2022 Coachella performance before he dropped out.

The production company claims to have accrued $6 million in costs... The production company claims to have accrued $6 million in costs... ... and was billed $1.1 million in Coachella cancellation fees.

West and his team have yet yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

