Stranger Saves Family of 11 From House Fire

Ring doorcam footage shows a stranger springing into action to warn a family of 11 that their home had caught fire.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe ‘She saved our family, no exaggeration about that,’ said homeowner Josh Ellis, of Good Samaritan Haily Strong.

’She stayed and she saved our family.

I mean, the house was ablaze.

For more amazing viral stories, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Fire #rescue #neighbors #Politics #News #NowThis Connect with NowThis » Like us on Facebook: http://go.nowth.is/News_Facebook » Tweet us on Twitter: http://go.nowth.is/News_Twitter » Follow us on Instagram: http://go.nowth.is/News_Instagram » Find us on Snapchat Discover: http://go.nowth.is/News_Snapchat NowThis is your premier news outlet providing you with all the videos you need to stay up to date on all the latest in trending news.

From entertainment to politics, to viral videos and breaking news stories, we’re delivering all you need to know straight to your social feeds.

We live where you live.

Http://www.youtube.com/nowthisnews @nowthisnews