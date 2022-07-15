Live From America 7.15.22 @5pm EDUCATING THE PUBLIC IS OUR BEST WEAPON!

Ben Bergquam exposes another big secret about the Biden administration - Informing the public is the key strategy - Bill Gates is one of the most dangerous men in the world - CDC & NIH "experts" leaving in droves - Christopher Rose joins LFA TV - Nancy Pelosi gaslights the public on the possible tyranny of the Republicans - The House passes bill to codify abortion and "protect interstate travel" - Senate RINOS working with DEMS to prevent American's from challenging future elections - We must protect our God given right to own and bear arms and this video shows why!