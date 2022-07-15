5 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors

Canine companions can benefit senior citizens in many ways.

These 5 breeds will bring joy to anyone, especially seniors.

1.

Poodles, Contrary to popular belief, poodles are low-maintenance dogs that are easy to train.

2.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, The American Kennel Club describes these pups as "affectionate, gentle and graceful.".

3.

Bichon Frise, These adorably puffy dogs love cuddling and are easily trained.

4.

French Bulldog, Frenchies have a laid-back temperament and don't need much exercise.

5.

Shih Tzu, These elegant lapdogs are easy to please and are great with children