'Is Boris Johnson Honest?' - Key Moments from the Leadership Debate

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, and Tom Tugendhat faced some uncomfortable questions as they went head to head at the first Conservative leadership debate.

The Channel 4 broadcast saw the candidates give their thoughts on trust, Boris Johnson, the NHS, and the economy.

Report by Barberl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn