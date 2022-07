Elon Tries To Back Out Of Twitter Deal, While Everything Else Continues To Collapse Around Us TTM 38

In This Live Podcast we will be discussing the recent developments in the Elon Musk Twitter saga as Musk attempts to back out of the deal, prompting twitter to sue.

Is this a 4d chess play by Elon Musk?

Also we will be discussing some more developments such as the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, potential firearm bans in the US, and a strange PSA from NYC giving citizens instructions on what to do if there is a nuclear strike on the city